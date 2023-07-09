NCR inundated after downpour, agencies in damage control mode

The Capital’s civic agencies began the repair and damage control work in their respective areas on Sunday even as incessant rains battered Delhi for the second consecutive day, leading to severe waterlogging in key areas and stretches and subsequent traffic congestion. Commuters wade through a waterlogged stretch at Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The Public Works Department (PWD) received 138 complaints on Sunday till 7pm, officials said, of which 38 were related to other departments, PWD officials said on Sunday.

Most of the complaints were related to parts of Jangpura, followed by the Ghazipur paper market and Vikas Marg in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. The traffic police issued safety warnings for several areas. Zakhira and Jangpura underpasses some of the most affected areas.

Union home minister Amit Shah took cognisance of the situation in the Capital and spoke to lieutenant governor VK Saxena. “In view of incessant rains in the Capital, the Union home minister spoke to Saxena and took updates about losses due to heavy rains, assuring them all possible help,” said an official aware of the matter.

Officials added that at Zakhira, the pumps kept getting stuck due to the floating material being sucked in. Multiple pumps were replaced on Saturday following which the water was drained out and the underpass was opened after eight hours of being shut, adding that the problem was because of the Najafgarh canal overflowing at Jangpura. “The drainage lines in Jangpura lead to the Najafgarh canal which was overflowing due to excessive rain. There was a backflow of water from the drains. Once the rain stopped, the drains became functional,” said a PWD official.

Meanwhile, a road near sectors 4 and 5 in north Delhi’s Rohini caved in early on Sunday morning. The collapse resulted in a substantial 20-feet-wide crater, which was soon filled with water. Traffic officials said that nobody was injured in the incident. PWD officials said that the cause of the cave in was being checked.

In a similar instance, traffic was affected on Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Moti Nagar after the side of a road caved in and leakage was found in water pipeline near a luxury car showroom.

Unlike Saturday, most underpasses remained open on Sunday, except the Minto Bridge underpass and Pragati Maidan tunnel which were shut for nearly an hour each. “We only closed these as a precautionary measure. At Minto Bridge, there was a heavy flow of water from above. Once that stopped, the water was drained in half an hour. At the Pragati Maidan tunnel too, the water was drained out as soon as heavy rainfall stopped,” said another PWD official.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) received 42 complaints of waterlogging from Connaught Place, Purana Qila Road, and Mahadev Road.

Additionally, six trees also fell after heavy rains in the NDMC areas around Gol Dak Khana, Maulana Azad Road, Firozashah Road, Bharti Nagar, Tilak Marg, Khan Market, and Rabindra Nagar. NDMC officials said that it has set up six control rooms or drainage service centres at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg, Janpath Road, Pandara Road, Lodhi Estate, and Hanuman Road to address waterlogging complaints. In areas managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), 33 complaints of water logging and 26 complaints of falling trees were reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police reported 54 waterlogging incidents and four major potholes at Bagga Road roundabout, Ambedkar Road, Raisina Road (Rail Bhawan to Windsor Place), and Adhchini.

“Calls of traffic congestion, failure of traffic signals, and waterlogging as well as the uprooting of trees and potholes were received in the traffic control room. Instances of power failure were reported in many parts of the city which resulted in non-functioning of signals and manning of signalised intersections by traffic personnel,” said SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic).

Officials said that the traffic control room flashed messages to all officials to mobilise the most staff, motorcycle patrol teams, disaster management vehicles, and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply. Traffic officials also removed vehicles that broke down, and uprooted trees. Officials added that nearly 3,450 personnel were deployed to regulate traffic.

Waterlogged areas flagged by the traffic police include Mangolpuri industrial area, West Vinod Nagar, Noida Link Road, Azad market, Rajdhani Park, Tikri Border Metro, Sarai Kale Khan, Nigam Bodh Ghat, IP flyover, Pashchim Vihar, Okhla, Maharani Bagh, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar Depot, MB Road Sangam Vihar, Sarita Vihar underpass, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg underbridge, GTK Depot, JLN Stadium, BP Marg in Defence Colony, Pragati Maidan, IGI Stadium to Rajghat Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mother Teresa Crescent, etc.

Despite efforts by civic agencies, residents continued to suffer on Sunday as well afterthe incessant rains. Many took to social media to share videos of the inundated CP area, among others.

In Defence Colony area, basements of several houses were inundated. “The Kushaq stormwater drain was covered in 2008, because of which every year when it rains, our basements get flooded. Now all homes have sewer water accumulating in their basement that we have to clear after it stops raining,” said Bhavreen Kandhari, a resident of Defence Colony D Block.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON