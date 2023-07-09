Heavy rain to continue over North: Landslides in Himachal, schools closed in Delhi, Noida tomorrow

Heavy rain will continue to batter north India with the national capital on Sunday recording the highest single-day rainfall in the last 40 years. The combined impact of the active monsoon trough and a Western Disturbance will bring in more downpours coming week though the intensity will vary. India Meteorological Department in its evening bulletin said a low-pressure area also lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. (Monsoon mayhem in North India: Follow LIVE updates) Several areas of Delhi were inundated after two days of heavy rain. (PTI)

Delhi, Noida schools closed on Monday

Delhi received 153 mm of rain till 8.30am on Sunday, the highest since July 1982. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools will remain closed on Monday due to the two-day incessant rain in the Capital. By Tuesday, the water level in the Yamuna River is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres. As parts of Delhi were rendered crippled owing to the two-day spell of heavy rain with Connaught Place getting waterlogged, the leaves of all government officers on Sunday were cancelled.

"Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15 per cent of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today, all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground," Kejriwal tweeted earlier on the day.

Schools in Noida will also remain closed on Monday in view of the heavy rain, the district administration said.

Delhi rainfall prediction for Monday

According to IMD, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Delhi for the next 5 days.

Dr Charan Singh, Head of the Regional Meteorology Center, New Delhi, said the intensity will gradually decrease in Delhi. "If I speak about Delhi NCR, still there are chances of heavy rainfall at 1-2 locations and then Delhi NCR will not be witnessing heavy rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days. Although rain will continue to occur intermittently, but the intensity will be less," Singh said, as quoted by ANI.

Rain in Gurugram: Work from home, schools closed

As Gurugram was chock-a-block on Sunday with traffic snarls triggered by heavy rain, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav asked residents to stay indoors and come out only for essential work. Corporate offices have been asked to opt for work from home and private schools in Gurugram will remain closed on Monday.

Rain in the hills: Landslide in Himachal, deaths in Uttarakhand

The situation in Himachal Pradesh worsened as 14 major landslides and 13 flash floods have been reported in the hill state in the last 36 hours. Over 700 roads have been closed. A red alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh and the government has asked people to stay alert. In Uttarakhand, three pilgrims drowned in the Ganga after their jeep fell into the river amid a landslide near Gular on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

In the high-altitude areas of J&K and Ladakh, there were reports of snowfall. Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi and J&K LG to take updates on the situation.

Raun prediction in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

For the next two days, extremely heavy rainfall will continue in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. According to the IMD bulletin, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh during July 10-13.

