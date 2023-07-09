Monsoon live updates: Intense rainfall hits north India, red alert for Himachal

Weather live updates: Several parts of north India, including the national capital experienced a deluge on Saturday, and Sunday morning as heavy rains pelted the region. The downpour resulted in waterlogging in significant road stretches and commuters encountering severe traffic congestion. In a similar vein, certain areas in Kerala, also faced torrential rain during the morning hours, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying regions.

A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district.