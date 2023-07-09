Home / India News / Monsoon live updates: Intense rainfall hits north India, red alert for Himachal
Live

Monsoon live updates: Intense rainfall hits north India, red alert for Himachal

Jul 09, 2023 09:06 AM IST
Weather live updates: The IMD has attributed the widespread rainfall to the interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.

Weather live updates: Several parts of north India, including the national capital experienced a deluge on Saturday, and Sunday morning as heavy rains pelted the region. The downpour resulted in waterlogging in significant road stretches and commuters encountering severe traffic congestion. In a similar vein, certain areas in Kerala, also faced torrential rain during the morning hours, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying regions.

A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district.
A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the widespread rainfall to the interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.

  • Jul 09, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    Beas River in spate amid continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi and Kullu

    Beas River in spate amid continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi and Kullu of Himachal Pradesh

    Traffic movement is restricted on National Highway 3 from Mandi towards Kullu due to landslides.

  • Jul 09, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    Watch: Parked car swept away by overflowing river in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh

    A car was swept away in Beas river near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh earlier today as water level has increased in the river following heavy rains.

  • Jul 09, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    Monsoon woes: Delhi wakes up to heavy rain; flashfloods alert for Himachal Pradesh

    Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and several parts of northwest India were battered by heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday morning, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion in many places. Read more

Monsoon live updates: Intense rainfall hits north India, red alert for Himachal

india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Weather live updates: The IMD has attributed the widespread rainfall to the interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.

A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district.
ByHT News Desk

Monsoon woes: Delhi wakes up to heavy rain; flashfloods alert for Himachal

The IMD has warned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti district, while a "yellow" alert has been sounded for Delhi on Sunday.

People wade through a flooded area as they carry a sick elderly man to a hospital, in Thiruvalla.(PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 09, 2023 08:32 AM IST
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Nusrat Jahan's 'can't tweak facts' dig at Amit Malviya for Diamond Harbour tweet

The TMC has hit out at Amit Malviya for allegedly running a “misinformation campaign” over booth capturing during the West Bengal panchayat election.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with TMC MP Nusrat Jahan.(PTI file)
india news
Published on Jul 09, 2023 07:10 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul and Spiti district

The IMD has also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides and shooting stones in the state.

A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district.(HT_PRINT)
india news
Published on Jul 09, 2023 05:47 AM IST
ANI |

Breaking news LIVE: Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather

Breaking news live, July 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 08:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Government asks States to introduce millet recipes in school canteens

Schools across the country should introduce millet-based dishes in their canteens and prepare a calendar of activities to boost awareness of the healthy coarse cereals during the ongoing International Year of Millets, the education ministry has reminded all states and union territories.

The education ministry has reminded all states and union territories that schools across the country should introduce millet-based dishes in their canteens. (Nitin Sharma)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AAP, state bodies to protest against Karnataka budget on July 10

Against the alleged negligence towards North Karnataka, Belagavi in particular, the Kannada organisations and Aam Admi Party (AAP) have planned to hold a protest next week.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the state Budget during the Budget Session of State Assembly at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:56 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Opposition blames TMC for deaths in Bengal, party hits back

At least 18 people were killed on Saturday as violence broke out during voting for the three-tier panchayat polls across 20 districts

Miscreants set a police vehicle on fire in Murshidabad district on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

President Murmu to meet benefactors of education sector tomorrow

All invitees are successful entrepreneurs but the interaction is aimed to highlight their role as benefactors to their alma mater or in the field of education

President Droupadi Murmu will meet 11 entrepreneurs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:42 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

Minor among 4 booked for thrashing Muslim man, forcing him to lick feet in MP

Three men and a 17-year-old boy were booked in connection with the abduction and assault of a 19-year-old Muslim man in Gwalior district.

The minor accused was apprehended and two others arrested, Gwalior SP Rajesh Chandel said, adding that hunt to nab the fourth accused was underway.
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 04:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bengal poll body under fire for its failing to control violence

The state police and the election overseer did not comment on the number of people who died till the time of filing of this report

Police personnel try to disperse people during a clash between rival political groups during panchyat elections at Nagaria village in Malda, West Bengal, on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Election must be through ballots, not bullets: West Bengal guv

On Saturday he visited some spots in North 24 Parganas and Nadia. He met the family of an injured person and went to the hospital in Barasat where the person was admitted

west Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visits violence-hit areas across the state on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

5 minor boys gangrape 8-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi: Police

Four of the accused, aged between 10 and 14, detained and sent to a correctional home, search operation underway for fifth accused.

A case was lodged against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, on Thursday.
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 04:38 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

BJP central leadership likely to steer campaign for polls in Madhya Pradesh

Besides deciding the poll planks and issues that will be central to the campaign, the central high command will also take a call on whether to project chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the face of the election

Polling to elect the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled for later this year, along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. (Representational image)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:31 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Road, digging works in Sriharikota on hold before Chandrayaan-3 launch

The ban aims to ensure there is no damage to critical communication lines used by the Indian Space Research Organisation to conduct essential pre-launch tests.

A view of Satish Dhawan Space Centre where Indian Space Research Organisation in Sriharikota. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 06:48 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai
Story Saved
Sign out