Delhi schools, experts laud call to keep in-person classes going

School administrators in the national capital on Wednesday welcomed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s decision to keep schools open for offline classes despite the increase in Covid-19 cases over the past week, with some reports suggesting that one reason for this was the reopening of schools.

DDMA also decided during its meeting on Wednesday to prepare standard operating procedures (SOP) for schools for better management and prevention of Covid-19 cases in educational institutions. The SOPs are awaited.

Bharat Arora, president, Action Committee of Private Unaided Schools, a consortium of private schools in the Capital, said that the Covid situation in the city did not warrant a closure of schools. While sharing the findings of a survey conducted across private schools, Arora said: “Out of around 138 schools, only six schools reported Covid cases and the number of Covid cases ranged between 1 and 2. This demonstrates that the situation is still in control.”

Experts have said that most infections in schoolchildren under the age of 12 years (the age group not eligible for vaccination) are likely to be asymptomatic, with very few children exhibiting symptoms and even fewer requiring hospitalisation. Most attribute the spike in cases in the Capital to the removal of the mask mandate, and said that it was possible to keep schools open, and allow other business, economic, and social activities to go on, as long as Covid-19 safety protocol was followed. Prime among these are masks.

Former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr JA Jayalal supported the DDMA move to not close schools, noting that it is not required as long as school premises are well ventilated and students wear masks. “Children are unlikely to fall severely ill. In most cases, they will end up with mild symptoms. Everyone should wear the mask in large gatherings in the current situation. Closure is not needed, “ said Jayalal.

Educators also point to the fallout of online or hybrid classes, which typically put children from underprivileged backgrounds at a disadvantage. “Closure of schools is not the solution. Neither will schools be comfortable with the hybrid mode of classes. It is difficult for the staff to conduct classes simultaneously both offline and offline. Hence, we appreciate that no restrictions have been imposed on schools,” added Arora.

During the DDMA meeting on Wednesday, the data on Covid-19 cases among students and teachers were discussed and it was decided to keep schools open for physical classes. Last week, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an advisory that specific wings of the school or the whole school could be closed if a Covid-19 case emerged on campus. That has been disregarded. The advisory also laid stressed on the need for mask compliance, distancing and other mitigation measures.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, welcomed DDMA’s decision to reinforce the mask mandate. “Safety of children, teachers and other staff in school is our top most priority while continuing with teaching learning .We will ensure that children, teachers and staff wear the mask inside the school premises and in the buses.”

Educators said that the learning gap was exacerbated due to pandemic-driven closure of schools and expressed a hope that institutions would be allowed to function without further disruptions. They said that the continuation of physical classes was crucial for plugging the learning gaps, they added. “Both parents and teachers have understood the need to keep schools open due to the significant learning deficit in students. We are focusing our efforts on plugging the previous gap right now. It’s good that schools are not being shut again,” said Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School.

Indeed, even at the peak of the pandemic many countries around the world made sure schools were the last to close (and only if closure was unavoidable) and the first to reopen.