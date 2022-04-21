Delhi: Covid cases cross 1k after 69 days; fewer than 1% hospitalised
The number is the highest in 69 days and amounted to 5.70% of the 17,701 samples tested, coming at a time when there is some concern that the outbreak may be spreading quicker than it has lately.
There were more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since February 10 this year, data released by the state government showed on Wednesday.
Delhi added 1,104 cases on February 10, when the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of infections was flattening out.
The number is the highest in 69 days and amounted to 5.70% of the 17,701 samples tested, coming at a time when there is some concern that the outbreak may be spreading quicker than it has lately. The spurt comes at a time when virtually all Covid-related restrictions were dropped, and has prompted some – the mandatory wearing of masks when in a public place – to be brought back.
Senior officials said that the government is on alert and is closely monitoring the spike. “We have prepared our infrastructure for the worst case, but what we need to see is that hospital admissions continue to remain low and there is nothing to panic about,” said a senior health official on Wednesday, asking not to be named.
Data showed that on Wednesday, 91 people were admitted to the city’s Covid hospitals. Out of a total of 9,737 available beds, 99.07% beds continued to remain vacant, which according to health experts was a positive sign.
“Hospital admissions are the biggest marker for the intensity of infections in the Capital and that continues to remain low. We definitely need to be cautious but there is no need to panic,” said Dr Sumit Ray, head of the department of critical care at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during Omicron induced fifth Covid wave in the Capital.
Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to extend Jal Jeevan Mission deadline
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the deadline for the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission till March 31, 2026, citing Covid related circumstances, instability in the supply of components and Ukraine war among other reasons. In a letter to the PM, he said the pace of JJM was slow due to the lockdown from March 2020 to July 2020.
Accused in attempt to murder case gets bail on ground that he plants trees
Accused Rinku Sharma shall produce pictures of the plants within 30 days, the order said. He was also asked to submit a report about the health of the trees every three months during the next six months.
Yogi orders separate portal for complaints against tehsil personnel
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a separate portal for people to lodge their corruption-related complaints against tehsil-level officials and functionaries so that the tehsil administration can be made more accountable and transparent. Encroachment, Yogi said, was a major cause for disputes in villages. The chief minister also said that 5,000 km roads should be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the next 100 days.
Akhilesh Yadav says those close to BJP can’t remain in Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said those close to the BJP cannot remain in the SP. Akhilesh Yadav also distanced himself from a meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's family in Rampur. Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, had contested the recent assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol.
Ivory artefacts seized by wildlife bureau in Bengal; 1 held
Four ivory statues were seized at Kharsarai in Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday during a joint raid by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal Forest department, officials said. The government of India does not make any valuation of wildlife articles as a matter of policy to stop smuggling, said deputy director, Agni Mitra, WCCB (eastern region).
