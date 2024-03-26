 Delhi’s temperature inches towards 35°C but rain in offing, says IMD | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi’s temperature inches towards 35°C but rain in offing, says IMD

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2024 12:43 AM IST

Prior to Tuesday, the highest maximum at Safdarjung so far this year was 34.1°C, which was recorded on March 23.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest maximum temperature for the season so far, as the mercury in the city inched closer to the 35-degree mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the temperature to rise further on Wednesday, but has predicted a dip thereafter, triggered by a western disturbance that is likely to bring strong winds and light rain to the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 17.7°C on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)
On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius (°C) — three degrees above normal and two notches above the 33.2°C logged on Monday. In parts of the Capital, the mercury actually crossed the 35-degree mark — it was 35.9°C at Pitampura in northwest Delhi, while the observatory at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi logged a maximum of 35.8°C.

IMD has predicted that clear skies may lead to the temperature rising further — to around 36°C — on Wednesday. “Safdarjung could touch 36°C, with other locations being possibly even warmer,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

However, Met department forecasts show a western disturbance impacting NCR from Thursday evening, with light rain and cool winds making for a comparatively cooler end to the month.

“Delhi and northwest India is currently seeing clear skies, which is leading to a rise in temperature. This trend will continue till Thursday, before a western disturbance starts to impact the Himalayas and northern plains. We expect cloudiness towards Thursday night and on Friday, light rain is likely in Delhi-NCR,” Srivastava said, adding that overcast skies may persist on Saturday too.

Forecasts show that the maximum will drop to 34°C by Saturday, and 33°C by Sunday.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was meanwhile recorded at 17.7°C, which was around normal for this time of the year. The minimum is forecast to hover around 18-19°C till Sunday, IMD forecasts said.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s pollution levels remained in the moderate zone on Tuesday, with a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of 134, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin released at 4 pm. It was 197 (moderate) at the same time on Monday.

