Pune experiences a significant rise in temperature

For the last two days, the city has experienced a significant rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures. In the last 24 hours, both temperatures were recorded at above-normal level and the minimum temperature has increased by 4 degrees within 24 hours. Notably this year, the temperature in March to date is comparatively higher than last year. Last year in March 2023, the maximum temperature was recorded above 35 degrees, which was only for three days till March 22. (HT PHOTO)

As per the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Friday, March 22, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius at the same time the minimum temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius. This was higher than the normal temperature by 2 degrees. Earlier on March 21, the minimum temperature was recorded as 14.2 degrees Celsius, therefore the city is experiencing warmer nights these days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last year in March 2023, the maximum temperature was recorded above 35 degrees, which was only for three days till March 22. However, this year, at least for 19 days in March the temperature was recorded above 35 degrees Celcius.

Weather pattern

Currently, there is no significant weather system in Maharashtra. As a result, the maximum areas in the state are experiencing a clear sky for the last 3-4 days. Moreover, the humidity comes from the Arabian Sea on a large scale. Therefore, the temperature has increased, and the city is experiencing more heat these days.

A trough line exists between Tamilnadu and Vidarbha bringing more humidity to the state. As the moisture is increased in the air, the state is unlikely to experience any significant temperature change. However, in Pune, the city will continue to experience a clear sky for the next few days and the maximum temperature is likely to increase further by 1-3 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature will continue to be at the current level, said Jyoti Sonar, Senior Meteorologists, IMD Pune.

As per the earlier forecast by IMD, the state is now seeing an increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures. On March 22, Malegaon city in Maharashtra recorded the highest temperature at 40.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded in Ahmadnagar as 13.7 degrees Celsius.