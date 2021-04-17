‘If situation worsens…’: Arvind Kejriwal to review curfew as Delhi Covid-19 cases hit 24,000

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that people across the city were following the weekend curfew that has been imposed to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We will keep a close eye on the situation for some days. If the situation deteriorates, we will take whatever step is needed to save your lives,” Arvind Kejriwal said during a press briefing and urged the citizens to adhere to Covid-19 norms.

Delhi chief minister’s remark comes on a day when he said the city has reported a daily surge of 24,000 Covid-19 cases. This will be the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he had a telephonic conversation with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and informed him that given the pace at which Covid-19 cases are increasing, the city is now facing a shortage of oxygen supply, Remdesivir and tocilizumab to treat the viral disease. He also pointed to the limited number of ICU beds and requested the Centre to make arrangements for the same.





"I hope that we add 6,000 beds in two or three days. No one knows when the peak will come. The central government gave 4,100 beds in November but this time only 1,800 beds have been given. I requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to reserve 50% beds for COVID-19 patients," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi is currently under a weekend curfew that ends on Monday at 5 am. However, officials quoted by news agency PTI have said a decision to extend the weekend curfew will be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation next week.

The city is observing a night curfew from 10pm to 5 am, which will remain in force till April 30. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also ordered the closure of all gyms, spas and auditoriums till the end of the month to keep prevent the virus from spreading. The movie theatres in the national capital have been allowed to operate but at 30% of their capacity.

As the restrictions will continue till April 30, dine-in facilities at all restaurants are banned and only takeaway and delivery services are allowed.