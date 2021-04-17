IND USA
A rides past shuttered businesses during a strict lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia.
A rides past shuttered businesses during a strict lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia.(AP)
Live

LIVE: 15 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chinese mainland

  • The authorities have restricted the movement of more than half of India's population (57%) as curbs in 15 states and Union territories come into force in the form of for night or weekend curfews.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 07:35 AM IST

Global fatalities from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) neared 3 million as the relentless pace of death continued unabated despite vaccination efforts. While the number of total infection worldwide reached above 139.5 million. On the vaccination front, more than 869 million shots have been administered by countries across the world, Bloomberg reported.

In the United States, authorities have administered 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as the roll out picks up pace. While the virus still rages on in the country, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is sticking to his call to start bringing city workers back to the office on May 3.

India remained the second worst-hit country by the pandemic as the daily number of infection hovered above 2lakh. The country added 233,869 cases on Friday -- the most it ever has in a single day.

The authorities have restricted the movement of more than half of India's population (57%) as curbs in 15 states and Union territories come into force in the form of for night or weekend curfews.

Follow all the updates here:

  APR 17, 2021 07:35 AM IST

    15 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chinese mainland

    Chinese Mainland registered 15 new Covid-19 cases on April 16, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, news agency Reuters reported.

coronavirus
india news

A medic collects samples for Covid-19 tests as the country continued to witness a huge surge in fresh cases on Friday. (PTI representative image)
india news

Five poll contestants test positive for Covid-19 in Bengal

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Out of the five candidates who tested positive, three are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and one each from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Justice Nariman also expressed hope that the Supreme Court will soon change this fact.(HT FILE)
india news

Unfortunate, we’ve never had a woman CJI: Justice Nariman

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Justice Nariman’s comments echo the views expressed by current CJI SA Bobde a day ago. CJI Bobde, during a hearing in the top court on Thursday, said that the time has come for the country to have its first woman CJI.
Ambulances carrying bodies of Covid-19 victims wait at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi following a rise in the number of deaths.(PTI)
india news

Daily Covid-19 deaths may soar past 2,000: Report

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The Lancet report also made a series of suggestionson key areas.
A health worker taking a swab sample from a shopkeeper for a RT-PCR Covid-19 test in Chennai.(Arun Sankar / AFP)
india news

Over 8,000 new cases in Tamil Nadu, deaths cross 13,000

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Recoveries mounted to 896,759 on Friday with 4,920 patients being discharged, a bulletin said. There are 61,593 active cases in Tamil Nadu.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest &amp; Climate Change, Information &amp; Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar.(ANI file photo)
india news

Javadekar among many leaders to test Covid-19 positive

Agencies | By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Earlier, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he has tested positive for the viral disease.
A health worker collects swab samples from a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.(PTI)
india news

Strong proof Covid-19 mainly spreads through air: Study

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Studies have previously indicated that the coronavirus can spread through air, but this is the first such analysis that says the “airborne route is likely to be dominant”.
Delhi weekend curfew: Several services will be closed during the weekend curfew in Delhi due to rise coronavirus cases in the city.( Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Covid-19 curbs spread across the country

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:14 AM IST
A look at how more than half of India's population face curbs over this weekend.
Medical professionals in PPE coveralls tending to a patient at a temporary Covid Care facility in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
india news

Health infrastructure falls short amid Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Up to 90% beds in major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai are occupied.
Nirav Modi(File Photo)
india news

Nirav Modi case: What has happened so far

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Nirav Modi has 14 days to appeal against the decision of the Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Until genome sequencing is sharply stepped up, we won’t know how far the Sars-Cov-2 variants have spread beyond Maharashtra and Punjab (PTI)
india news

Variants not leading to false negative test results, says Centre

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:41 AM IST
The government said the kits used for RT-PCR tests check for more than two genes, which makes them less likely to miss a sample if it contains a variant with mutations that change the signature of genes.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar addresses while issuing the joint statement with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Jaishankar, Afghan NSA slam Pak’s ‘negative role’

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:35 AM IST
Without naming Pakistan, both Jaishankar and Mohib referred to the negative role of a “neighbour” of Afghanistan, while participating in a virtual discussion at the Raisina Dialogue.
A surging second wave threatens to overwhelm the health infrastructure in most large Indian cities — most, reports suggest, have already been overwhelmed.(PTI representative image)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Scientists and pharma companies did try to find a small molecule cure or preventive for Covid-19, an antiviral which can, preferably, be taken orally — but they did not have much luck.
Commuters stand outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station during rain on Friday.(PTI)
india news

After 2 years of rain aplenty, IMD predicts normal monsoon this year

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 03:14 AM IST
India recorded above-average monsoon rains for two consecutive years, and a normal season this year will significantly help the agriculture sector in particular, and the economy in general, following a year when the pandemic has stressed earnings.
India dropped 10 places in the Democracy Index’s global ranking to 51st place(PTI)
india news

Govt seeks details of parameters to improve ranking on global Democracy Index

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The move to monitor indices and work on improving rankings precedes the release of the global index.
