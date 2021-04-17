LIVE: 15 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chinese mainland

Global fatalities from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) neared 3 million as the relentless pace of death continued unabated despite vaccination efforts. While the number of total infection worldwide reached above 139.5 million. On the vaccination front, more than 869 million shots have been administered by countries across the world, Bloomberg reported.

In the United States, authorities have administered 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as the roll out picks up pace. While the virus still rages on in the country, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is sticking to his call to start bringing city workers back to the office on May 3.

India remained the second worst-hit country by the pandemic as the daily number of infection hovered above 2lakh. The country added 233,869 cases on Friday -- the most it ever has in a single day.

The authorities have restricted the movement of more than half of India's population (57%) as curbs in 15 states and Union territories come into force in the form of for night or weekend curfews.

