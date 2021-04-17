IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, fans say 'take care of yourself too, not just others'
Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19.
Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, fans say 'take care of yourself too, not just others'

  • Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to share the update with his fans and followers.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 02:01 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood, who is among the most active celebrities providing relief to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic, has tested positive for the disease. He took to social media on Saturday to share the update with his fans.

"Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care , but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i'm always there for you all," he wrote with his message.

Sonu's fans wished him a swift recovery. "Get well soon v@SonuSood, u r really doing something which showcase that humanity is still alive, lots n lots of prayers r already with u, just take care of urself as our country needs u more. May God keep u blessed, Respect, love n prayers for you," wrote one. "God bless you sir. Hope u will be ok & jaldi se thik ho jao sir bhut sara kam abhi bhi baki h (a lot needs to be done)," wrote another.

Sonu was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme."I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state," he had said about his appointment.

"I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say – God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfil my duty," Sood said in another statement about his work during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sonu sood covid 19 news sonu sood migrants + 1 more

Related Stories

Sonu Sood is musically talented as well.
Sonu Sood is musically talented as well.
bollywood

Sonu Sood turns ‘bandwala’, asks fans to hire him to play at weddings. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Sonu Sood shared a video of himself as he turned ‘bandwala’ and joked that he and his band are available to perform at weddings. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Sonu Sood poses for a photo. (Photo: Ravi Kumar/HT)
Actor Sonu Sood poses for a photo. (Photo: Ravi Kumar/HT)
bollywood

Sonu Sood wants to 'cancel board exams 2021', stands in support of students

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • Actor Sonu Sood has criticised the decision to go ahead with 'offline' board exams, amid the pandemic. Watch his video message here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP