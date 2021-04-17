4 dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

At least four persons were killed after a fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, say police.

The incident took place in Raipur's Rajdhani hospital.

"Four persons have died in the incident. One person died due to fire and three of suffocation," Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said.

Police said that a case of negligence will be registered against the owners of the hospital.

“The victims were Covid-19 patients and were admitted in the hospital since last few days. The fire broke due to short-circuit in a fan and spread in other wards. We are investigating as to why the fire extinguishers were not used on time and action will be taken against the owners,” said Yadav.

The fire-fighter rushed to the spot and evacuated other patients from the building.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to family of the deceased.