Kanjhawala horror: Police custody of five accused extended by Delhi court

Five men, booked for culpable homicide among other sections in connection with the Kanjhawala dragging death case, have been sent to four-day police custody by a Delhi court on Thursday.

The 20-year-old woman, Anjali Singh, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi Police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand.

During the hearing, the investigating officer said their further custody was required as police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused had taken to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim woman had got entangled under the vehicle after being hit.

The IO also said one of the accused was “planted” as the driver of the vehicle. He said all of them were subjected to sustained interrogation over the last three days in custody.

Anjali's bruised and battered body was found on the road in Kanjhawala.

The Sultanpuri police station has registered an FIR against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving on public way.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON