Lok Sabha election: 33,000 policemen, 17,500 home guards deployed in Delhi ahead of Phase 6 polls

DCP Election cell of Delhi Police, Sanjay Sehrawat on Thursday said that 33,000 policemen of Delhi Police, 51 paramilitary companies, and 17,500 Home Guards who have come from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh will be deployed in the national capital in view of the Lok Sabha polls to be conducted on May 25 in the sixth phase. Lok Sabha election: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Phase 6 polls

Sehrawat also informed that they have hired drones in very sensitive areas to monitor any illegal activities.

"Delhi Police has completed its preparations for the elections to be held on May 25. There are 2628 voting centres out of which 429 are highly sensitive. 33,000 policemen of Delhi Police will be deployed at the polling booth and apart from this, 51 paramilitary companies will also be deployed for security and 17,500 Home Guards who have come from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and MP will also be deployed," DCP Sehrawat said.

"We have hired drones in very sensitive areas to monitor any illegal activities," he added.

Sehrawat further informed that a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed on the interstate borders as elections in Delhi and Haryana on the same day.

"We have installed a large number of CCTV cameras on the interstate borders which will be monitored 24 hours. Since there are elections in Delhi and Haryana on the same day, therefore a joint team of Delhi Police and Haryana Police will be checking on the Delhi-Haryana border," he said.

The DCP Election cell also said that during the entire election campaigning, Delhi Police recovered about ₹14 crore in cash, which is being investigated to find out where this money was to be used.

Delhi is undergoing voting in a single phase on all seven seats and will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc, comprising the AAP and Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are fighting the elections in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats. The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

The first five phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The next two rounds of voting will be held on May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on June 4.