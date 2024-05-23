Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Haryana, Punjab today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: India is preparing for the sixth phase of the general elections, slated for this Saturday, May 25. With its seven parliamentary seats, the national capital will also go for voting in Phase 6. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) will contest in this phase of the Lok Sabha elections, set to take place on May 25....Read More
With five out of seven phases already completed, voter turnout stands at approximately 62.2%, slightly lower than the 2019 polls, when 64.16% of 51 seats across seven states went to the polls.
Latest election highlights for Phase 6
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a poll campaign in Haryana and Punjab, beginning with his first rally in Patiala on May 23. He will address gatherings in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24. The polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is scheduled for June 1.
- Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal announced on Tuesday that farmers intend to display black flags to PM Modi during his Punjab poll campaigning. This decision emerged from a rally organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Jagraon, Ludhiana district.
- In preparation for the sixth voting phase in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will commence at 4 am, allowing staff deployed for election duty to utilise the service. Trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency on all lines until 6.00 am Normal Metro services will resume thereafter for the remainder of the day, as confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday.
- Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted allegations made by Delhi minister Atishi, who accused the Aam Aadmi Party of stopping water supply to the national capital as part of a new conspiracy by the BJP ahead of the May 25 voting. Saini dismissed these claims, accusing the AAP of spreading falsehoods.
Lok Sabha election 2024 polling schedule:
Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)
Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)
Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)
Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)
Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘Give us 400 seats, will raise temples,’ says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during poll rally
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the BJP's commitment to resolving the Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi cases, that if his party achieves its campaign goal of 'ab ki baar, 400 paar' (crossing 400 seats) in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, it will erect temples at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura and the mosque in Varanasi.
Speaking at a public gathering in Jharkhand's Bokaro in support of BJP candidate Dhullo Mahto, the Assam CM highlighted the party's achievements during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it secured over 300 seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Former Union minister MP Jayant Sinha responds to Jharkhand BJP's general secretary's letter
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘Expecting a good result,’ says Cong leader KC Venugopal
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed optimism about the upcoming elections, saying, “We are expecting good results... Our objective is to oust this authoritarian, undemocratic government from power. It is crucial for the preservation of our country's democratic values... The electoral process lacks fairness... Various agencies, such as the ED, I-T, and CBI, appear biased in favour of the BJP. Additionally, the Election Commission seems to be failing its neutral entity duty. This raises concerns about the future of our nation.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi to campaign in Haryana, Punjab today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in Haryana and Punjab today.
During a poll rally in Dwarka, West Delhi, on Wednesday, PM Modi emphasised Delhi's pivotal role in shaping the nation's political direction. He urged voters to make well-informed decisions during the ongoing elections.