Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Haryana, Punjab today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: India is preparing for the sixth phase of the general elections, slated for this Saturday, May 25. With its seven parliamentary seats, the national capital will also go for voting in Phase 6. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) will contest in this phase of the Lok Sabha elections, set to take place on May 25....Read More

With five out of seven phases already completed, voter turnout stands at approximately 62.2%, slightly lower than the 2019 polls, when 64.16% of 51 seats across seven states went to the polls.

Latest election highlights for Phase 6

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a poll campaign in Haryana and Punjab, beginning with his first rally in Patiala on May 23. He will address gatherings in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24. The polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is scheduled for June 1.

- Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal announced on Tuesday that farmers intend to display black flags to PM Modi during his Punjab poll campaigning. This decision emerged from a rally organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Jagraon, Ludhiana district.

- In preparation for the sixth voting phase in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will commence at 4 am, allowing staff deployed for election duty to utilise the service. Trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency on all lines until 6.00 am Normal Metro services will resume thereafter for the remainder of the day, as confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday.

- Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted allegations made by Delhi minister Atishi, who accused the Aam Aadmi Party of stopping water supply to the national capital as part of a new conspiracy by the BJP ahead of the May 25 voting. Saini dismissed these claims, accusing the AAP of spreading falsehoods.

Lok Sabha election 2024 polling schedule:

Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)

Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)

Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)

Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)

Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4