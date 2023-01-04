Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man arrested for stabbing Delhi woman for ending relationship

Man arrested for stabbing Delhi woman for ending relationship

delhi news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Deputy police commissioner (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the accused as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 22, a resident of Adarsh Nagar

Police said the incident was reported on January 2. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the incident was reported on January 2. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHemani Bhandari

The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old woman in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar for ending their relationship, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy police commissioner (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the accused as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 22, a resident of Adarsh Nagar.

Police said that the incident was reported on January 2 and that the woman told them that she was on her way to learn to drive when Singh took her to a street and asked her why she ended the relationship.

Police said that the woman ended the relationship as her family objected to it. They added she stopped talking to Singh. When the woman told him that she will not speak to him anymore, Singh allegedly stabbed her multiple times and fled.

Police said that the woman was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital and was stable. They added Singh was arrested with the help of technical surveillance from Haryana’s Ambala. “A team was rushed to Ambala to arrest him on January 3 [Tuesday].”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out