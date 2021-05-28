Man beats woman to death in east Delhi hotel for blocking his phone number

A man was arrested for beating a 38-year-old woman to death inside a hotel room in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Wednesday night, the police said on Friday.

The woman and the 35-year-old alleged killer were both married to different people and were in a relationship, said Deepak Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (east).

The police identified the victim as Rani, a woman who lived in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri and worked as a domestic help. The alleged killer, Gangaram Das, lived in the same neighbourhood and drove an e-rickshaw to earn his living. “The two of them were in an extramarital relationship,” Yadav said.

Das would allegedly keep borrowing money from Rani, but wasn’t willing to marry her. Rani wanted to end the relationship, but Das wouldn’t agree to that either.

A few weeks ago, Rani stopped receiving his phone calls and then blocked his phone number. On Wednesday, Das contacted Rani and asked her to meet him at a hotel nearby.

“They visited the hotel around 1pm. In the hotel room, they ended up fighting over the issue of Rani blocking Das’ number. It ended in Das using his bare fists to beat Rani to death,” the DCP said.

The police received a call from the hotel around 10pm about the couple quarrelling. By the time they reached the spot, Rani was dead.

The officer said that Das was held from the hotel and booked for murder. Since the hotel was operating in violation of the lockdown guidelines, its owner was booked too, the officer said.