Man arrested for killing wife, throwing 3 kids in canal

: A man was arrested on Wednesday for throwing his three children in Ganga canal after murdering his wife in village Baseri under Purkajib police station of district Muzaffarnagar, police said.

After committing the gruesome crime on Tuesday, the accused, identified as Pappu, 34, had fled to neighbouring Laksar town of Uttarakhand from where police arrested him.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav said during interrogation Pappu said he committed the crime for he suspected his wife, Dolly, 29, of having illicit relations and for refusing to have physical relations with him.

“He said he shot his wife on the head as she denied physical relations with him which led him to believe that the woman was having illicit relations,” SSP said.

The divers have fished out the body of one child so far, said superintendent of police (SP) Muzaffarnagar, Vijayvargiya.

“PAC divers found body of one child in the deep waters of canal and search was underway to recover two more children,” the SP said.

Police said the three kids included a five-year-old, another 3 years old and an 18-month-old child.

During interrogation, the accused told officials that he threw kids as he knew there was none to take care of them.

“He said he was worried as to who would take care of them after he is arrested,” police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Pappu in Purkaji police station on the complaint of a family member.

Dolly was Pappu’s elder brother’s wife whom he had married after the death of his elder brother 10 years ago. The couple had two daughters and a son.