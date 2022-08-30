Manish Sisodia is the builder of Delhi’s ‘twin towers of corruption’: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is the builder of “Delhi’s twin towers of corruption,” citing the allegations of scams in education and excise ministries held by him, and launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government over the conditions of schools in the National Capital.

Citing a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report, the BJP said the AAP government has spent ₹33 lakh to build ₹5 lakh worth of classrooms in Delhi schools.

“They (AAP government) even counted toilets as classrooms to supplement the loot…I believe this is the reason why an operational ceiling fan falls on a student at one of the schools. Incidents like this didn’t happen the first time. Yet, people talk of awarding them,” BJP member of Parliament (MP) from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference.

Tiwari further said that the Delhi government makes “semi-permanent” structures in schools because of which mishaps take place. “Only 350 schools have the facility to study science and the remaining 1,024 schools have no such provision. And they never stop praising such education system,” he added.

Apparently drawing a parallel to the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida on Sunday, the BJP said that the AAP government has built the twin towers of corruption – education and liquor- in Delhi. “It is ironical that both education and excise ministries are in control of one person and he erected Delhi’s twin towers of corruption,” BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said.

He alleged that the Delhi government constantly redirects matters at hand and evades answering the questions placed in front of it. He also theorised the contentious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 as “reverse Robinhood” where the AAP government availed almost a 1,000% profit to liquor vendors at a cost of over 4,000% government loss according to the new policy.

There was no immediate reaction from Sisodia or the AAP to the BJP’s allegations. Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly witnessed ruckus on Tuesday with the proceedings adjourned twice amid sloganeering by AAP and BJP MLAs.