AAP, BJP leaders spar over Delhi schools during joint inspection, release videos
The AAP and BJP leaders accepted the challenge for a joint inspection of the Delhi government schools, but it turned into a battle of videos
The controversy over the alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools turned into a battle of videos between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during a joint inspection on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, while debating issues flagged by a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on a TV channel, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia challenged AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj , saying an inspection of the 500 schools constructed by the Delhi government would show the reality. Bharadwaj invited Bhatia to visit Kautilya school in Chirag Enclave.
On Wednesday, after the visit, both Bhatia and Bharadwaj claimed the inspection vindicated their stand. And both shared videos of the melee.
Bharadwaj, the Greater Kailash MLA said that Bhatia claimed during the debate that no new school was constructed. “He came to a school at Greater Kailash-1 but did not enter the building as it was full of parents. Then we arrived at a second site where a new school is being constructed, but he just ran away. He asked me to provide the list of 500 schools . I wanted him to see each unit with me but he merely insisted that I hand over the list of 500 schools.”
Bhatia said that the AAP and Bharadwaj were running away from providing the list of 500 schools that they claim have been constructed. “I sought the list of 500 schools on multiple occasions but it was not provided. I was shown an old school that was claimed to have been built by the AAP. Their lies were caught,” Bhatia said. He added that AAP should release the list of 500 new schools so that it can be verified by everyone. “The first school that I was taken to was built in 1970. The AAP spokesperson said that the promise was to show new classrooms but the claim in the AAP manifesto was to build 500 new schools. The second school was still under construction,” he tweeted.
Bharadwaj said Bhatia should have visited more schools with him. ”He should have seen 498 more schools but he ran away,” he said, tweeting a video in which Bhatia is seen entering a car even as AAP supporters surround the vehicle and raise slogans.
The BJP alleged that the AAP government spent an inordinate amount on the construction of classrooms in its existing schools. The party also alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government promised to construct 500 new schools in the city in its election manifesto but that these were never built.
At the centre of the tussle between the AAP and the BJP lies a CVC report that flagged alleged irregularities and cost overruns in the construction of new classrooms at Delhi government schools. On August 26, Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena sought a report over the delay in action on an inquiry report by the CVC. The findings are part of a report CVC sent to the Delhi government’s vigilance department on February 17, 2020. The probe was conducted on a complaint filed by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on July 25, 2019. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said that the allegations are false and an attempt to prevent development of Delhi’s government schools.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
