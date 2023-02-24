MCD: BJP protests on the streets, AAP celebrates mayoral win

Hours after proceedings in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House were adjourned for the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hit the streets near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, demanding fresh polls to elect six members of the powerful standing committee. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and supporters being stopped by paramilitary personnel during the protest march towards Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The massive demonstration led to heavy traffic congestion at ITO and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, with ripple effects in surrounding areas. The protests also led to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal cancelling his plans to join the AAP celebrations at the party headquarters, after their leaders won the posts of the mayor and deputy mayor.

BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said newly-elected mayor Shelly Oberoi allowed members to carry mobile phones to the polling booth while casting their votes, despite objections by BJP councillors, to keep a check on cross-voting by AAP councillors.

AAP councillors who cast their votes were clicking pictures and sending it to Kejriwal, along with party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Verma claimed.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra noted that for the six standing committee spots, the AAP has fielded four candidates while the BJP has nominated three members. “The AAP is afraid that one of its candidates will face defeat due to lack of votes, which is why their councillors started a ruckus inside the House,” he said.

Meanwhile North East Delhi MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari accused the AAP councillors of resorting to “hooliganism”.

“Creating a ruckus during the election for the standing committee was a well-planned conspiracy by the AAP. The process was not fair as ballot secrecy was violated by AAP councillors carrying mobile phones while going to cast their votes,” Tiwari said.

The AAP hit back, accusing the BJP of obstructing the voting process during the election of the standing committee members.

“AAP won the MCD election because of the work that the AAP government has done, but the BJP did not let the people’s mandate prevail for two-and-a-half months through sheer hooliganism. But the AAP again asserted its victory by winning the mayoral and deputy mayoral posts in the MCD,” AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a function organised to celebrate Shelly Oberoi’s election as mayor.

“BJP made a mockery of the democratic process last night (Wednesday) as they created a ruckus in the well of the House, tried to climb onto the stage, tore the ballot papers and threw ink and water in the ballot box… All of this can be seen in videos that are circulating on social media. If the marshals were not present during the session, a huge mishap could have happened as female councillors of AAP were targeted by the BJP councillors,” Singh alleged.