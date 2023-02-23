Air India passengers stranded in Stockholm to reach Delhi on Friday

NEW DELHI: Air India passengers stranded in Sweden after their Delhi-bound flight from Newark was diverted to Sweden’s capital will reach the national capital on a ferry flight on Friday morning, an airline spokesperson said on Thursday. A photograph of the situation at the Stockholm airport after the Air India plane made an emergency landing due to a technical issue. The passengers were later shifted to a hotel (Twitter/@nikesh_jain)

An airline spokesperson said the ferry flight to pick up the passengers will leave Mumbai on Thursday at 2pm and reach Stockholm at 11pm (local time). “The aircraft will take off from there at 1am to reach Delhi at 0800 hrs IST) tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the airline said the AI 106 flight from Newark carrying 284 passengers and eight infants landed safely and that the aircraft was being thoroughly checked to address the technical issue, an oil leak in one of the engines. The flight, operated with a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, had a total of 311 people onboard, including 15 cabin crew and four pilots.

During the ground inspection after the emergency landing, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two. The aviation regulator will probe the incident, an official of the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said in Delhi.

The stranded passengers were issued Schengen visa and were shifted to a hotel.