Minister Gopal Rai congratulates Delhi over AQI post-Diwali; BJP slams ‘anti-Hindu’ AAP govt

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday commended Delhi residents for their “responsible” Diwali celebrations, attributing the restrained festivities to helping keep pollution levels in check. Rai highlighted that, despite concerns, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained within the ‘very poor’ range rather than escalating to severe levels as anticipated in the days leading up to the festival. Vehicles move on a road as air quality continues to remain poor, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday morning,(PTI)

“Delhi's air quality has been in the 'Very Poor' category for the past few days. People had predicted that there would be a rise in the level of air pollution in Delhi on the next day of Diwali, but we can see it the pollution level has remained under control. This is the success of the collective efforts of the people of Delhi and all departments,” Gopal Rai told ANI.

Rai thanked the residents for choosing to light diyas instead of bursting firecrackers, saying, “I congratulate the people of Delhi for acting as responsible citizens by lighting diyas and not bursting crackers, and contributing towards controlling the pollution levels. I hope by next year we will be able to make those who burst firecrackers also understand this. From today, we are increasing the sprinkling of water across Delhi to control air pollution levels...Firecrackers were not burst on a large scale, this indicates the changing mindset of the people of Delhi.”

On Thursday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 330, up from 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). By Friday at 9 am, the AQI was recorded at 362, with most monitoring stations in Delhi indicating air quality in the 'very poor' category, as 37 out of 39 stations showed similar readings.

BJP slams ‘anti-Hindu’ AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, describing it “anti-Hindu”. It attributed Delhi’s persistent air pollution to alleged corruption within the administration, as well as its perceived “failure” to address stubble-burning incidents in Punjab.

Party leaders claimed that the AAP was attempting to deflect responsibility by attributing the pollution to Diwali celebrations, thereby creating political tension.

“If there's anyone to blame for Delhi's air pollution, then it is the corrupt and anti-Hindu AAP government. AAP government has failed in finding a solution for pollution and reducing the stubble burning incidents in Punjab. They just want to put the blame on Hindu festival, Diwali,” BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told news agency PTI.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, alleged that the Delhi government wanted to create a political fuss in the name of fireworks pollution.

“I feel that on Diwali, the pollution from fireworks isn’t as visible as the political uproar, drama, and chaos over it. If you create a political fuss in the name of fireworks pollution, it certainly causes confusion among people. People are wise and understand the importance of a clean environment and pure air. Those who try to pollute the air should also be held accountable. People are aware of all this."