Owners, managers of 13 hotels, PG accommodations booked for not keeping records of guests ahead of R-Day

Gurugram Police on Friday booked the owners and managers of 13 paying guest (PG) accommodations, guest houses and hotels for not keeping record of the guests staying in their establishments ahead of the Republic Day, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Restrictions have also been imposed on drones and micro lights, they added. HT Image

Police said a special team has been formed to conduct surprise checks in all such accommodations to ensure compliance with security measures announced by the district administration under sections 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the intelligence department is keeping a track of all foreign visitors to the city.

“Despite repeated reminders and awareness drives to take identity proofs of tenants, servants, visitors and guests, these establishments are violating rules and regulations. During checks, we found that they did not take ID proofs, and also records were not updated. Ahead of the Republic Day, it is important to keep a check on anti-social elements and individuals involved in criminal activities, which may lead to any untoward incidents,” he said.

Vikas Arora, police commissioner of Gurugram, has issued strict orders to ensure the maintenance of security, law and order, and peace in Gurugram, said officials.

Police said Section 144 of CrPc has been imposed in Gurugram, and they have implemented all necessary measures while keeping the directives/orders in mind. “Use of drones, aircraft, gliders/power gliders, air balloons, kites, and micro-lights, etc., has been completely prohibited across the district until January 26. Additionally, strict orders have been issued to maintain detailed information about people visiting cyber cafes, PG accommodations, hotels, offices, guesthouses, restaurants, etc and to keep a copy of their identification (ID),” said Dahiya.

Furthermore, orders have been issued to verify and ensure the records of employees, tenants, visitors, among others and to maintain their records accurately at the gate of residential societies and commercial complexes, said police.

Gurugram Police has deployed over 3,000 police personnel, including special teams, to ensure compliance with all directives of Section 144.