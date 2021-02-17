Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords

A 30-year-old car AC mechanic has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell for his alleged role in the violence at Red Fort during the tractor parade on Republic Day, the police said on Wednesday.

Maninder Singh, a car mechanic, was arrested from near a bus stop in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura on Tuesday, said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

Two swords were also recovered from Singh after a video helped police identify him, the officer said. “He was seen swinging his swords at the Red Fort and that incited the gathering there to cause more mayhem,” said the officer.

The Republic Day violence left several police personnel injured after a group of farmers strayed from the pre-decided route of the tractor parade to reach Red Fort and storm it.

Kushwaha said that Singh also ran a sword training school near his home in Pitampura. “He was a regular visitor to the Singhu border protest site and was motivated by speeches made by leaders there,” said Kushwaha. There was, however, no word on how speeches of farmer leaders at Singhu border motivated Singh to allegedly turn violent.

The officer also said that on Republic Day, Singh had taken six other men from his neighbourhood on motorcycles from Singhu border to Red Fort.