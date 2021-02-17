IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
delhi news

Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords

As per a video with Delhi Police, 30-year-old Maninder Singh had carried two swords to Red Fort and he was seen swinging them, and that allegedly incited the gathering to cause violence
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:34 AM IST

A 30-year-old car AC mechanic has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell for his alleged role in the violence at Red Fort during the tractor parade on Republic Day, the police said on Wednesday.

Maninder Singh, a car mechanic, was arrested from near a bus stop in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura on Tuesday, said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

Two swords were also recovered from Singh after a video helped police identify him, the officer said. “He was seen swinging his swords at the Red Fort and that incited the gathering there to cause more mayhem,” said the officer.

The Republic Day violence left several police personnel injured after a group of farmers strayed from the pre-decided route of the tractor parade to reach Red Fort and storm it.

Also Read | Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes

Kushwaha said that Singh also ran a sword training school near his home in Pitampura. “He was a regular visitor to the Singhu border protest site and was motivated by speeches made by leaders there,” said Kushwaha. There was, however, no word on how speeches of farmer leaders at Singhu border motivated Singh to allegedly turn violent.

The officer also said that on Republic Day, Singh had taken six other men from his neighbourhood on motorcycles from Singhu border to Red Fort.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
delhi news

Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:34 AM IST
As per a video with Delhi Police, 30-year-old Maninder Singh had carried two swords to Red Fort and he was seen swinging them, and that allegedly incited the gathering to cause violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Four doctors assaulted in east Delhi hospital over parking dispute

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The scuffle broke out after a guard on duty asked the persons accompanying the patient to remove their car parked in front of the emergency wing’s gate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders still closed, traffic remains hit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:17 AM IST
CPCB recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Tuesday was 327, in the very poor zone. However, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly, said the IMD
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
delhi news

24x7 water soon, will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also released a video to let people know about the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the first year of its third term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police arrested the alleged shooter, Shafique, and apprehended four minors allegedly involved in the firing.(Getty Images/ Representative)
Police arrested the alleged shooter, Shafique, and apprehended four minors allegedly involved in the firing.(Getty Images/ Representative)
delhi news

Two shot after scuffle in Jahangirpuri, 1 held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:11 AM IST
“One of the men, Suresh, received a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has been hospitalised. His brother, Suraj, has a bullet graze past him. He was discharged after treatment. The injuries to the other four are relatively minor,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus.(HT file photo)
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Kanhaiya, Umar, Anirban among 10 summoned for hearing in JNU case

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma directed the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15. The judge noted that the Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
delhi news

Top cop hails police’s handling of anti-CAA protests, Delhi riots

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Shrivastava also praised the police’s efforts during the pandemic. “The force emerged from these challenging times by earning the goodwill, respect and trust of the people,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference at his party office, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference at his party office, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

‘Varsities must find way to stop the brain drain’: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Sisodia urged universities to think out of the box to find solutions for the large quantities and lack of enough space for the students in higher education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi riots, between February 24-26, left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
The Delhi riots, between February 24-26, left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Man held over death of constable during Delhi riots granted bail

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The court granted bail to Danish on a personal bond of 20,000 and one surety of the same amount.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
delhi news

DDA receives nearly 31,000 applications for its housing scheme this year

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG flats. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Fewest new Covid-19 cases in Delhi since April 30

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 AM IST
On Tuesday, over 15,000 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were administered across 265 centre in Delhi. Of these, 2,532 were the second doses received by health care workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Vasudev’s world

By Mayank Austen Soofi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:59 AM IST
A calmly long-time stray-friendly tea stall by the roadside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
india news

Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police tackled situation during R-Day violence responsibly, says minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • The minister also said that the police thwarted the anti-national forces while exercising maximum restraint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP