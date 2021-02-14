Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh, both arrested in connection with the January 26 Red Fort violence, were on Saturday taken to the monument by Delhi Police’s special investigation team (SIT) to recreate the sequence of events leading to vandalism and clashes that erupted there during a tractor rally by farmers protesting against three new agricultural laws.
The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively. They are presently in the custody of the SIT of the crime branch, which is probing their alleged role in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day. Police have alleged that the two were “prominent players” behind the violence and “instigated the mob” by delivering “provocative speeches”.
During the recreation of the crime scene, SIT members asked Sidhu and Iqbal to describe their movements and activities at the Red Fort on January 26, a police officer who did not want to be identified said. They were asked about the passage through which they entered the iconic structure and exited it after religious and farm union flags were hoisted by some protesters.
The investigating team inspected the entire scene of violence at the fort to corroborate their claims and to ascertain how things unfolded at the monument, the officer said.
The Delhi Police have registered at least 44 cases in connection with the January 26 violence and the incident of January 29, when a group of people, claiming to be locals, entered a farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police.
Three more arrested in Burari violence case
Police on Saturday said they arrested three more persons for the violence near Burari on Republic Day. A total of 146 persons have been arrested for the violence that broke out in different parts of the city on that day.
Sukhmeet Singh,35, his brother Gundeep Singh,33, and Harvinder Singh,32, were arrested on Friday, after their presence at the scene were confirmed from video clips and photographs collected by the investigating team, a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.
“We have arrested the three men on the basis of the video footage and cellphone location analysis. Their bikes are also seen at the scene of the violence in Burari. Their exact role in the violence is also being investigated,” said the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, protesters will pay for damage: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- The statement comes amid farmers’ protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMPLB moves SC on plea for uniform divorce laws
- Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K to get statehood at appropriate time: Amit Shah
- J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years after Pulwama, Interpol issues notices
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur's first comic book on folktales of 3 tribes released
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police framing innocents: Farm union
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidnapping and extortion racket busted in Goa, 12 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engineers work on Polavaram dam on Godavari for smooth passage of Pulasa fish
- Due to its taste and availability only for a limited period in the Godavari river, Pulasa fish is in high demand not only in coastal Andhra, but also across the state and it fetches around ₹4,000 per kg for fishermen during the peak season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: 99% of allotted time used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyderabad medical student
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 held in Capital for shooting 5 dead in Haryana wrestling arena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jai Shri Ram' has become the slogan of election in Bengal: Gajendra Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM Sitharaman poses 10 questions to counter Congress attack on Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 4% beneficiaries turn up for second vaccine shot: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox