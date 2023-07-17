Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman kills relative who sexually assaulted her, held along with accomplice

Deputy police commissioner (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the woman, who lost her husband due to an illness in January, said the relative raped her repeatedly

A woman allegedly planned and executed the murder of a relative, who is alleged to have repeatedly sexually assaulted her, with the help of a friend’s husband, police said on Monday and added the two accused have been arrested from northeast Delhi.

Police said the knife used in the crime has been recovered. (AFP)
The two allegedly stabbed to death the relative, whose body with stab wounds in the neck and abdomen was found at Bela Farm near Shastri Park in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning.

Deputy police commissioner (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the knife used in the crime has been recovered. He added police were informed about the body of an unidentified man found at Bela Farm at 8.34am on Sunday.

Tirkey said a police team found the shirtless body of the man, aged around 30, with stab wounds inflicted with a sharp weapon. “It appeared the man may have been murdered somewhere else...his body was dumped in that area...,” said Tirkey.

He said they identified the man as a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. “Nearly 20 CCTV cameras around the place where the body was found were scanned. Two people were seen around and they appeared to be the suspects. Their identification was established and the two...were caught from northeast Delhi for interrogation,” said Tirkey.

Tirkey said the woman, who lost her husband due to an illness in January, said the relative raped her repeatedly. “She wanted revenge and to get rid of...[the relative].” He added the husband of her friend agreed to help her.

Tirkey said the woman took the relative to Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna before the two accused overpowered and stabbed him to death. “They threw the dead body behind a wall in Bela Farm and fled.”

