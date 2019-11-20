e-paper
Deported from US, 145 Indians to land in Delhi today

Nov 20, 2019
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
New Delhi: As many as 145 Indians deported from the US, mostly illegal immigrants and those who have violated visa norms, will arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning by a special flight via Bangladesh. The flight also has on board some South Asian nationals, including Bangladesh citizens, airport officials aware of the matter said.

Most of these Indians allegedly entered the US over past years with the help of local of international agents who promised them entry into the country through illegal means, the officials said on condition of anonymity. Many of these Indians overstayed in the US in violation of visa norms.

“We have been informed the flight has some Bangladeshi and Sri Lanka nationals on board. A majority of these deportees are expected to be aged between 20 and 35. It will reach New Delhi around 7 am via Bangladesh. All of them have been given emergency certificates which allows them only one-way journey from the US to India,” said one of the officials cited above said.

The deportees will be received at the terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi airport. “Their records will be maintained and some documentation will take place. We have seen in the past that such agents charge Rs 10-15 lakh for facilitating one person’s entry into the US. Once they are here, we will also try to track down such agents functioning from India. Since they are from different states, their concerned police will be informed if anything significant is found,” the official said.

On October 23, the US deported 117 Indians in a similar manner.

On October 18, as many as 311 Indian deportees, escorted by 60 security personnel, arrived in New Delhi in a Boeing 747 that took off from Toluca City international airport in Mexico. Most of these belonged to Punjab and Haryana and many were caught when they were just metres away from crossing over to the US.

The move came after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs in May on all Mexican imports if the country failed to check people entering America illegally through Mexico’s borders.

