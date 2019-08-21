Detail plan to stop snatching, ensure safety of women: HC to L-G, govt, police

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:11 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Lieutenant Governor (LG), the AAP government and Delhi Police to file a status report on steps taken to prevent snatching while detailing a plan to ensure the safety of women in the city.

Highlighting a recent incident where the phone of solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta’s wife was snatched near Mandi House, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar sought to know about the manpower police and the government have to firefight snatching and ensure safety of women.

The court’s order came on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda, seeking directions to the authorities for provide lights and safety measures in dark stretches, including adequate vigil around parks and installation of CCTV cameras.

The plea had sought directions to Delhi Police to book people under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for snatching.

Manchanda told the court that there has been an increase in snatching of chains and mobiles. He said inadequate facilities in parks such as lack of CCTVs, lights and absence of vigil compound the problem after sunset.

Advocate Gautam Narayan, additional standing counsel, Delhi government, told the court that after the December 16, 2012 gang rape in a moving bus, the high court had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter. He said status reports had been filed in the case on increasing patrolling, installing CCTVs, identification of vulnerable spots, etc.

Following this, the court directed the authorities to file a status report in the form of bullet points on the steps taken to ensure safety of women and future plans in this regard.

“ You must show how many CCTV cameras have been installed, how much patrolling is done, how much manpower is involved to guard vulnerable spots,how many dark spots have been identified and what is your future plan,” the court directed.

Pointed to the snatching of the SG’s wife’s phone, Justice C Hari Shankar said, “An incident took place in Mandi house, one of the most crowded and secured places, but none of your CCTVs worked. Your reporting officers were not there. When you make theoretical suggestions, you must keep in mind that it’s not working on ground, he said.

Narayan told the court the case was being investigated. The matter would be now heard on September 11.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 23:11 IST