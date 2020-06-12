e-paper
Disparity in water tariff in Mohali: Permanent Lok Adalat issues notice to chiefs of MC, GMADA, local bodies

Seeks response by August by 28 on why sectors under GMADA pay for more water as compared to those under MC

Jun 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Residents of Sectors 66 to 82 have been paying Rs 5.25 per kilolitre for drinking water, whereas residents of sectors governed by MC pay Rs 1.8 per kilolitre.
The Mohali Permanent Lok Adalat has put on notice the municipal commissioner, local bodies director and GMADA chief administrator regarding disparity in water tariff between different areas of the city.

The body has sought a response by August 28 on the petition filed by residents and former councilors of Sectors 66 to 82, which are under the purview of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The petition said that the residents of these sectors had been paying Rs 5.25 per kilolitre for drinking water, whereas residents of sectors governed by MC paid Rs 1.8 per kilolitre.

Pleading to the body to issue directions to GMADA to hand over the water supply system to MC, the petitioners also sought a refund of excess water tariff paid to GMADA from 2017 onwards.

In June last year, the MC House had approved the agenda to take over the water supply system of new sectors, following which, on July 16, the Punjab local bodies department had approved the move.

Later, GMADA asked MC to also take over the maintenance of sewerage and storm sewer system.

Former councilor Shinderpal Singh (Bobby Kamboj) said despite MC passing a resolution to take over the water supply system, the government had yet to decide on it.

He said GMADA had no justified reason to charge 5.5 times more water tariff as compared to other sectors of Mohali.

Former councillor of Sector 80, Surinder Singh said, “We have been fighting for water tariff parity for the past one year, but GMADA has failed to give any relief. They have forced us to move court. If they still do not correct this, we will hold a massive protest.”

