e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DMCH served notice after 49-year-old patient referred to Ludhiana civil hospital dies

DMCH served notice after 49-year-old patient referred to Ludhiana civil hospital dies

The male patient from SBS Nagar was admitted to DMCH with fever on Thursday night and tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) was served a notice on Saturday after a Covid-19 patient, who was referred to the civil hospital due to paucity of beds, died.

“They have been asked to explain within two days as to why the patient was referred to civil hospital, failing which action will be taken,” said Dr Rajesh Bagga, civil surgeon, Ludhiana.

The 48-year-old patient from SBS Nagar was admitted to DMCH with fever on Thursday night.

His brother said after he was found positive for Covid-19 on Friday evening, DMCH staff asked them to shift the patient elsewhere as they could not accommodate more Covid-19 patients.

When they took him to civil hospital, there was no ventilator facility, and his brother died while they struggled to get him medical attention, he alleged.

Despite repeated attempts, DMCH secretary Prem Gupta and principal Dr Sandeep Puri were not available for comments.

THIRD INCIDENT IN PAST ONE WEEK

This is the third such death in the past one week involving a private medical facility referring critically ill patients to civil hospital. A 72-year-old woman from Janakpuri and a 55-year-old man from Islam Ganj, who were referred from Mohandai Oswal Hospital and DMCH, respectively, were declared brought dead at the civil hospital on July 19.

As per the health department, both patients, who were suffering from comorbidities, died on their way to the hospital. But, it remains unclear why they were referred to the civil hospital.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In