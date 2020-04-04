Don’t oppose cremation of Covid-19 victims, Punjab health minister urges people

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:36 IST

Moved by Thursday’s incident in which villagers in Amritsar opposed the cremation of renowned ragi Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa who died due to Covid-19, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu made an appeal to the public not to panic as cremation of a coronavirus victim does not pose any threat to health.

Sensitising the public, crematorium and burial ground staff, he said the cremation of Covid-19 victim has no adverse effects if proper protocols are adhered to. “Even the ash does not pose any risk and can even be collected to perform the last rites,” he said in a statement.

He said that as per the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the crematorium and burial ground staff need to ensure hand hygiene, use of masks and gloves.

Besides, the viewing of the dead body by unzipping the face-end of the body bag (by the staff) may be allowed for the relatives to see the body for one last time, he said.

But the bathing, kissing, hugging of the deceased’s body is not allowed and the funeral/ burial staff and family members should perform hand hygiene after cremation/ burial.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal said the denial of cremation to the mortal remains of Bhai Khalsa at Verka had caused deep resentment in the minds of the Sikh community and the Punjab government must take immediate steps to assuage the sentiments of the community.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh said the incident was a black spot on the entire humanity.