Don’t touch the innocent, don’t spare culprits: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Police Commemoration Day

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:49 IST

Jammu & Kashmir’s lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday asked police “not to touch innocent” and “do not spare the culprits”.

Sinha, who was speaking at an event to mark the Police Commemoration Day, paid rich tributes to the police and other security forces personnel who have laid down their lives for the country. He asked the police and security forces to go all out in neutralising the threats. “If people sleep at ease, it is because of our police and security forces who work tirelessly to protect Jammu & Kashmir from evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour.” He added security forces epitomise bravery and courage.

“Police Commemoration Day is the day to remember the heroic spirit of 10 valiant jawans of Central Reserve Police Force, who sacrificed their lives while protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation against the Chinese forces in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. The day is also dedicated to martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir police who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.”

He said their supreme sacrifice will be eternally etched into the memory of people. Sinha added security forces perform their duties with utmost dedication and courage despite challenging situations and facing all odds.