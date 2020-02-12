e-paper
DSK case: Pune court grants stay on auction of 4 luxury cars

DSK case: Pune court grants stay on auction of 4 luxury cars

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:44 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A special court in Pune granted exemption from auction to four luxury vehicles among the 13 slated in the DSK case. Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK), his relatives and his company are accused of defrauding thousands of investors.

Additional sessions judge Jayant Rane who is hearing all cases related to DSK case passed the order.

The four cars include a Porsche, two BMWs and one Toyota Camry. The collective valuation of the vehicle is between Rs 2.5-3 crore, according to advocate Pratik Rajopadhye who is representing DSK’s arrested son Shirish Kulkarni.

“This is a positive step. The prosecution is trying to sensationalise the case,” said Rajopadhye.

Special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan questioned the maintainability of the application. However, the court granted stay on the auction.

The application had asked for a stay on auction of eight of the 13 cars. According to the defence lawyer, the cars were shown to be registered in the name of Shirish Kulkarni even though four of the eight cars were registered in the name of DSK Motors Private Limited and four belonged to DSK Developers Limited. The defence lawyers submitted vehicle registration documents related to that effect.

“Prosecution is directed to verify the registration particulars in respect of these vehicles with RTO Pune and submit report accordingly for passing further necessary order related to these four vehicles,” read the court order.

All vehicles seized in the DSK case are parked at the premise of Shivajinagar police station.

