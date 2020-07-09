EPCA starts early review of measures to curb farm fires in view of Covid-19

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:01 IST

New Delhi: Ahead of winter, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Thursday asked officials of Delhi and its neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report of measures being taken by them to curb stubble burning this year. The status report is to be submitted every two weeks until October, the Authority said.

Bhure Lal, EPCA chairman, said this year, they have started reviewing the measures being taken to prevent agriculture residue burning early, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, as a collision of these two could turn out to be a cause of public health concern. Both, the fumes resulting from the stubble burning and the Sars-Cov-2 virus affect the lungs.

Farm fires from neighbouring states have been a major contributor to high levels of air pollution in parts of north India, including the National Capital and its surrounding areas, during winter months.

“The states have been asked to ensure farmers have all the necessary tools to do away with paddy straw, which is otherwise put to fire to clear the fields. This time, with the pandemic still raging, states must ensure burning is minimised,” said Lal.

The EPCA chief met officials from the states as well as those from the Union agriculture ministry via video-conferencing. He added that every two weeks until October, they will have a digital meeting with the four states to take stock of preparations to prevent the farm fires.

“Enforcement has to be stepped up by all agencies. While in Delhi, which bears the impact of the fumes travelling from neighbouring regions, there is no crop residue burning reported as such, the major problem is of waste burning, which needs to be monitored closely,” said Lal.

In addition, the respective state pollution control boards have been told to make extensive use of remote sensing technology to monitor incidents of crop stubble burning and take timely action, Lal said.

Farm fires are at their peak during October and November, which is when paddy varieties are harvested and fields are cleared to be readied for sowing of Kharif crops. Delhi sees peak pollution levels during this period because of a combination of geographical factors, local emissions and fumes from farm fires in neighbouring states.