Home / Cities / Following mother’s appeal, Jalandhar police celebrates 8-yr-old’s birthday

Following mother’s appeal, Jalandhar police celebrates 8-yr-old’s birthday

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Cops celebrating the eight-year-old child’s birthday in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
Cops celebrating the eight-year-old child’s birthday in Jalandhar on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The police commissionerate brought smile on eight-year-old Harshil Gujral’s face by celebrating his birthday amid lockdown, after his mother appealed for it during a flag march live on Facebook.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma and commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar were conducting the flag march in different parts of the city, which was being shown live on Facebook.

Harbhans Nagar resident Monisha Gujral appealed to the police to ensure celebration of her eight-year-old son’s birthday.

Following this, cops, led by deputy commissioner of police Gurmeet Singh and assistant commissioner of police Barjinder Singh, visited the woman’s residence with a cake and celebrate her son’s birthday.

