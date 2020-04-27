e-paper
Ghaziabad: Man creates fake profile to seek money in top cop's name, FIR lodged

Ghaziabad: Man creates fake profile to seek money in top cop’s name, FIR lodged

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An unidentified man on Monday allegedly created a fake profile of superintendent of police (crime), Ghaziabad on a social media platform, and has been asking for money from various people linked to the original social media account of the senior police officer.

The police said that they have shut the fake social media account and lodged an FIR into the incident at Sihani Gate police station.

“On Monday, I received a number of calls from people who are attached to my profile. All of them asked me whether I needed help and wanted ₹20,000. I was shocked to hear this and denied knowing anything about making such requests. Then I came to know that some unidentified person had created a fake social media account in my name, and was demanding ₹ 20,000 each from different persons in my name and was telling them that I needed money,” said Prakash Kumar, SP (crime).

Kumar then directed the police to lodge an FIR. He said he also posted messages on his social media account that a fake person was demanding money in his name, and that none of his contacts should pay heed to the fake request.

“We have roped in a cyber cell team to track the suspect and the fake profile has been shut down. So far, there is no information that anyone in my contact list sent him any money. I have also posted about the matter on my social media profile and have asked people not to forward the money to anyone in my name,” he added.

At present, Kumar is also entrusted for surveillance of Covid-19 suspects.

