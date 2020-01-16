e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Ghaziabad: Tax dues uncollected, DM withholds salary of civic body officials

Ghaziabad: Tax dues uncollected, DM withholds salary of civic body officials

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Following the alleged failure of local bodies in Ghaziabad district to recover all pending dues on account of tax collections till December 2019, the Ghaziabad district magistrate on Wednesday issued adverse entries to various executive officers (EO) apart from stopping their salaries.

DM Ajay Shankar Pandey also sought explanations from the officers of the local bodies for the alleged inabilities of the local bodies—including nagar palikas and nagar panchayat— to collect all the pending dues.

The directions came after a review meeting between the DM and several officers of various local bodies. The review meeting was called to gauge the performance of the local bodies ahead of the end of the 2019-2020 financial year.

“The DM has issued an adverse entry remark to the EO of Khoda Nagar Palika and has also stopped the issuance of salary for the month of January till further orders. Likewise, the DM has also issued warnings to EOs of Nagar Panchayats of Niwari and Patla. Explanations have also been sought from EOs of Niwari and Dasna Nagar Panchayats,” the official spokesperson of the district magistrate said.

According to official records, the Khoda Nagar Palika was to collect revenue of around ₹2.59 crore till December 2019 but could collect only ₹36.16 lakh. The Dasna Nagar Panchayat was to collect ₹37.73 lakh, but could collect only ₹13.52 lakh till December, 2019.

EO of Khoda Nagar Palika, KK Bhadana, said the house tax component is yet to be finalised and a government notification is needed for the purpose.

“ We had been given a target to realise house tax from residents, but we have been unable to achieve the target as the process for notification for levying the house tax is still in process. The entire process will take about three more months to be completed. We can only levy and realise tax from residents after the notification comes,” he added.

During a review of different gram panchayats on Tuesday, the district magistrate had also given stern warnings to the panchayat heads. He had also appointed four nodal officers to make sure that funds assigned to the gram Panchayats are fully utilised before the end of the current financial year.

