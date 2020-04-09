Gurugram civic body to disinfect, sanitise 253 residential areas in city over four days

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:41 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) initiated a four-day sanitisation drive on Thursday aimed at disinfecting and sanitising common spaces of 253 residential areas, including condominiums, gated societies and residential sectors.

According to corporation officials, the common spaces which are to be disinfected include lifts, staircases, parks, and streets. They will be sanitised with isopropyl alcohol hydrochloride to contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2.

“The MCG has constituted nine teams for this, which will sanitise and disinfect condominiums, gated societies and residential sectors falling in zone 1 on Thursday, zone 2 on Friday, zone 3 on Saturday, and zone 4 on Sunday,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.

The total number of areas which will be covered in zone 1 is 57, 61 in zone 2, 63 in zone 3, and 72 in zone 4.

On April 2, the MCG had launched a week-long drive to sanitise and disinfect around 350 residential areas in the city along with ATM kiosks, bank branches, and chemist and grocery shops.

MCG officials said the four-day drive has been initiated to include those residential areas not covered in the April 2 week-long drive, the residential welfare associations of which subsequently reached out to the MCG for the same.