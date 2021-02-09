DTCP approves plan change for setting up power infra

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has given in-principle approval to amend the layout plans of six developing sectors located along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, to allow the setting up of large electricity substations required to meet the load requirement of the area.

The department, in an order issued on February 5, granted the in-principle approval to amend sectoral plans of sectors 70A, 72, 72A, 76, 86 and 89. It has also asked all stakeholders to file their concerns and objections, if any, to the proposal.

The DTCP has also allowed an increase in the size of plots earmarked for these substations, from three acres to five acres, due to increased requirement for setting up 220KV substations. At present, there are three power substations in the area, but due to an increase in population, there has been a steep increase in the demand, for which larger stations are required, said DTCP officials.

Makrand Pandurang, director, DTCP, stated in his order that the power distribution utility had made a reference to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to provide five acres of land for creation of 220KV GIS substations in sectors 58 to 115, so that further development of grid substations may be carried out to meet the load demand of the area. “Accordingly, these sites with additional area of two acres are now proposed to set up 220KV substations,” said the order issued by Pandurang.

Residents of developing sectors have been facing problems as many projects don’t have regular power connections and depend on rural feeders for power supply. In November 2020, the problem was further aggravated after the Environment and Pollution Control Authority (Epca) had banned the operation of diesel gensets due to rising pollution and the Haryana government having to intervene on behalf of residents to get relief.

Pravin Malik, president, Sare Homes RWA in Sector 92, said that augmenting power infrastructure is crucial for the new sectors as population is increasing exponentially. “There is a great need to augment distribution and supply of electricity to make it reliable, especially in summer, “ he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department had approved a monitoring committee for maintenance of electricity operations of Sare Homes, a long-pending demand of the residents.

Kulvinder Singh, executive engineer, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), said that for setting up 220KV substations, sites larger than three acres are required. “Once new substations come up, the quality and reliability of electricity supply will improve greatly,” he said.