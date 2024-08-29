F’bad: Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 rape, murder

Gurugram: A Faridabad court on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment in connection with the November 7, 2022 rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman. (Representational Image)

A Faridabad court on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment in connection with the November 7, 2022 rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman — a horrific case that had shocked the city and had led to widespread outrage.

During the hearing, additional sessions judge Purushottam Kumar also imposed a fine of ₹1.56 lakh on accused Manoj Nepali. Chief legal aid defence counsel Ravinder Gupta said, “On the basis of the evidence and witnesses, the court sentenced the convict.”

According to police, on November 7, 2022, a woman’s semi-naked body was found on a street in Sector 7, with a broom inserted in her genitalia. The body was sent for post mortem, and an FIR was registered under sections related to rape and murder at the Sector 8 police station.

During the investigation, CCTV footage led police to identify the accused as Manoj Nepali, a labourer who lived in Sector 12.

Police said the investigation revealed that on November 7, Nepali encountered the victim near a park. Offering to marry her, he lured her into the park, where he attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, Nepali brutally assaulted her by banging her head against a wall and strangling her with her scarf. In a horrific act of violence, he then inserted a broom handle into her genitalia before fleeing the scene.

Following the crime, four police teams were deployed to track down the accused, who was eventually arrested near the Nepal border, and confessed to the crime. He was then placed in judicial custody and the case proceeded in court.