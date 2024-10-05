Gurugram’s pink booths struggle with dip in female turnout

With the lower voters’ turnout in the district for the assembly polls on Saturday, the Pink booths set up for female voters also saw lower participation. While many women arrived early morning to cast their votes, the booths were mostly found empty during the later hours of the day. Voters wait outside a pink polling booth to cast their votes during the Haryana assembly election in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Pink booths were female-only arrangements, staffed by female officers to make the process comfortable and secure for women and to ensure that more of them turn up to vote. The district commissioner and election officer, Nishant Yadav, said, “We had set up Pink booths across the four assembly constituencies to promote higher female voter turnout. The booths were decorated to create a vibrant atmosphere and staffed by female officers to make the process more comfortable for women voters. Although we expected a higher turnout, we are pleased with the positive experiences of those who voted.”

Ritu Sirohi, a resident of Palm Drive in Sector 66, praised one such setup. “It was a very pleasant experience. The booth was clean, organized, and having female officers made it feel even more comfortable. I voted for better safety for women and improved healthcare facilities for all,” she said.

“The Pink booth initiative is a great idea. It shows that women’s voices matter and that the government is taking steps to encourage us to be part of the process,” said Priya Malhotra, a school teacher who voted in Badshahpur. “I voted for better roads and traffic management. These are small but essential changes that I believe will improve our daily lives,” Malhotra said.

Besides the Pink booths, Youth booths and PWD (Persons with Disabilities) booths were also set up to cater to specific voter groups. At these booths, special provisions, such as accessible entry points and assistance for people with disabilities, were made to ensure that every eligible voter had the opportunity to cast their vote.