gurugram news

HSVP prepares layout plan for transport hub in Sector 33

After a delay of almost two decades in setting up a transport nagar (hub) for parking and operation of commercial vehicles in the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finally prepared the revised layout plan for setting up this facility in Sector 33
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST

After a delay of almost two decades in setting up a transport nagar (hub) for parking and operation of commercial vehicles in the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finally prepared the revised layout plan for setting up this facility in Sector 33.

The authority had initially planned the project initially over 70 acres but due to litigation and encroachment of land, it has decided to develop this facility on around 35 acres of encumbrance-free land. A revised layout plan for the transport nagar has been prepared and it will be soon sent to the headquarters in Chandigarh for approval, said Jitender Yadav, HSVP, administrator.

The authority on Friday held its first meeting with the leading transporters in the city and discussed the revised plan regarding development of this project. It has sought inputs from the operators to make the project more suited to their needs.

“We discussed this project in detail and have already taken their inputs in the matter. We have also given them a week’s time to give final suggestions after which the proposal will be sent to Chandigarh for final approval,” said Yadav.

HSVP officials said that revised layout plans for the transport nagar in Sector 33 and an auto market in Sector 10 have been prepared and they are seeking inputs from all the stakeholders. “Due to litigation, these projects were delayed. However, we have worked on removing the roadblocks. These projects will be developed over land which is free from litigation and encroachments,” said Yadav, adding that the auto market project will be taken up next month.

Hukam Chand Sharma, president, Gurugram Transporters’ Welfare Association said that they held a meeting with HSVP officials and shared their views about the proposed project. “We have requested the authority to allot space at the earliest to transporters located inside the city. Otherwise, issues like congestion would not get resolved,” he said, adding that they have been waiting for this facility since 1996, when it was first conceived.

In a memorandum submitted to the HSVP on Friday, the transporters’ association stated that there are four kinds of operators in the city — those who book retail goods, those who act as brokers for warehouses, those who are wholesale goods transporters, and large contract-based operators. The association said office and godown space should be made available for all of them in addition to spaces for spare parts shops, vehicle mechanics, petrol pumps and recreational activities for drivers and helpers.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer-l, HSVP, said that after incorporating the inputs, the proposal will be sent to the headquarters for approval, which will also decide the rate and mode through which shops, warehouses and offices are to be alloted to the transporters. “We are confident that project would be executed in the next few months on the ground,” he said.

Sharma said that there are around 100 large transport operators in the city and they should be accommodated on priority. “Most of the cities in Haryana have developed such facilities. It is heartening to see such a project come up in Gurugram finally,” he said.

