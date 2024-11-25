Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New e-libraries to provide edu tools to Haryana cops’ families

ByLeena Dhankhar
Nov 25, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The libraries, exclusively open to police personnel and their families, will feature facilities, including foreign language learning centres, officials said.

Around three e-libraries have been established in the Gurugram, Manesar, and Bhondsi police lines at a total cost of 1.5 crore, aimed at enhancing the educational and professional development of police personnel and their families, said police officials. Shatrujeet Kapur, Haryana’s director general of police (DGP), inaugurated the libraries on Saturday, which were developed under the supervision of Vikas Kumar Arora, Gurugram commissioner of police. 

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur with senior police officials inaugurating the e-libraries on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur with senior police officials inaugurating the e-libraries on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“These libraries are a step towards ensuring the personal and professional growth of our personnel and their loved ones. In today’s world, digital literacy is essential, and this library offers the tools and resources necessary to excel,” DGP Kapur said. 

The libraries, exclusively open to police personnel and their families, will feature facilities, including foreign language learning centres offering Spanish, French, Japanese, and English through online instructors, smart boards, and e-book readers with access to around 15 million e-books, officials said. Each library can accommodate 50 users at a time and will operate from 8am to midnight, officials said.

The initiative, funded through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Elan Group, aims to empower families of police personnel. Akash Kapur, Director of Elan Group, said: “This library symbolises our vision of empowering law enforcement and their families with resources that open doors to growth and success.” 

Meanwhile, DGP Kapur noted that similar libraries have been established in 18 police lines across Haryana, with seven more under construction. “These libraries are equipped with resources catering to competitive exams, higher education, and literature, making them accessible and beneficial for police families,” he added. 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On