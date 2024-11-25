New e-libraries to provide edu tools to Haryana cops’ families

Around three e-libraries have been established in the Gurugram, Manesar, and Bhondsi police lines at a total cost of ₹1.5 crore, aimed at enhancing the educational and professional development of police personnel and their families, said police officials. Shatrujeet Kapur, Haryana’s director general of police (DGP), inaugurated the libraries on Saturday, which were developed under the supervision of Vikas Kumar Arora, Gurugram commissioner of police. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur with senior police officials inaugurating the e-libraries on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“These libraries are a step towards ensuring the personal and professional growth of our personnel and their loved ones. In today’s world, digital literacy is essential, and this library offers the tools and resources necessary to excel,” DGP Kapur said.

The libraries, exclusively open to police personnel and their families, will feature facilities, including foreign language learning centres offering Spanish, French, Japanese, and English through online instructors, smart boards, and e-book readers with access to around 15 million e-books, officials said. Each library can accommodate 50 users at a time and will operate from 8am to midnight, officials said.

The initiative, funded through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Elan Group, aims to empower families of police personnel. Akash Kapur, Director of Elan Group, said: “This library symbolises our vision of empowering law enforcement and their families with resources that open doors to growth and success.”

Meanwhile, DGP Kapur noted that similar libraries have been established in 18 police lines across Haryana, with seven more under construction. “These libraries are equipped with resources catering to competitive exams, higher education, and literature, making them accessible and beneficial for police families,” he added.