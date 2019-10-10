Gzb has more of illegal advertising than legal, DM directs departments to act tough after survey figures

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:28 IST

Ghaizabad: A survey directed on the orders of the district magistrate (DM) on Thursday revealed that Ghaziabad has more illegal advertising than legal ones. District magistrate Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey had last month directed a survey be conducted by different departments in their jurisdictions.

According to officials, the survey has revealed that illegal advertisements, in the form of unipoles, hoardings, gantry-gates, foot over-bridges are about 558, while legal advertisements number around 503, as per the information provided by different departments to the district magistrate. Official figures also reveal that 134 of the illegal advertisements in different areas have been taken down so far.

“The figures have revealed that there are more illegal advertisements in the city than the legal ones. The data given to me is now a base for all the departments and they will have to act tough to get the illegal advertising removed from their jurisdictions. Initially, we have told the advertisers to get the illegal advertising removed. If they fail to comply, different departments will get these removed and cost will be recovered from the advertisers and recovery certificates will also be issued,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

According to officials, the respective municipal or local bodies under their jurisdiction areas have power to give advertising contracts to firms. A no-objection certificate (NOC) is required from the concerned department as well, under whose area the advertisement is proposed to be put up as part of the contract. Any advertising without NOCs from the department, or put up beyond the numbers and areas specified in the contracts are deemed as illegal.

According to the official list, the city has 42 different advertising agencies who have been awarded contracts for advertising. Areas under the civic body have 402 legal advertisements and 111 illegal advertisements. The Ghaziabad Development Authority’s Indirapuram area has instances of 39 legal advertising and 72 illegal advertising.

Raj Nagar Extension area has 24 legal and 21 illegal advertisements.

Besides this, the public works department (PWD) jurisdiction area has about 244 illegal advertisements and no legal advertisements installed.

The traffic police have also given a figure of 78 illegal advertisements that could pose a danger for commuters.

The survey was conducted by the GDA, municipal corporation, zila panchayat, irrigation department, PWD, UP Avas Vikas, regional transport office and the traffic police.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:28 IST