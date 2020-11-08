e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Helmetless Chandigarh man killed as bike skids in attempt to catch green signal

Helmetless Chandigarh man killed as bike skids in attempt to catch green signal

Victim was test riding a new motorcycle with two friends, who also suffered injuries.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The bike slipped near the Hallomajra light point on Saturday night.
The bike slipped near the Hallomajra light point on Saturday night.(HT Photo)
         

A 23-year-old man was killed and his two friends injured after their motorcycle skidded on the road in the attempt to catch the green signal near the Hallomajra light point on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased, Vikesh, of Raipur Khurd village, was triple-riding the motorcycle with Ravinder Singh of Sector 17, Panchkula, and Neeraj, also of Raipur Khurd village. None of them was wearing a helmet.

According to police, the motorcycle belonged to Neeraj, who had recently bought it, and the three friends were out to test ride it. While Neeraj had a learner’s licence, Vikesh was not carrying his driving licence.

Vikesh, the deceased.
Vikesh, the deceased. ( HT Photo )

The latter’s father, Sunil Kumar, said Vikesh worked the night shift at a godown for an online retail company in Zirakpur. On Saturday night, he had left for work when he met his two friends.

During the test ride, as the trio reached the Hallomajra light point, Vikesh sped up not to miss the green light and the motorcycle slipped.

The injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where Vikesh was declared dead.

Neeraj broke his arm, while Ravinder sustained minor injuries.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedures at the Sector 31 police station.

