Helpline calls: Fear psychosis grips police personnel, residents

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:08 IST

The helpline, started by police to provide psychological help to police personnel in view of stretched duty hours due to the coronavirus outbreak, has been receiving peculiar queries.

According to officers, not only the police personnel, but common people are also calling on the helpline numbers.

Some of the callers said they are always under the fear of having developed coronavirus-like symptoms. Some are seeking advice stating they have even developed the fear of meeting people.

Dr Nidhi Aggarwal, assistant professor at the Christian Medical College and Hospital, said she received a call from a woman, who said that her three-year-old daughter has been disturbed due to the fear of Covid-19.

“The caller said that her daughter asked her repeatedly what will happen to her after you and father die of coronavirus. The woman said they used to watch news most of the time on TV and her daughter has developed a fear,” said Dr Aggarwal.

“I have advised the woman not to watch TV all the time, as she and her daughter are overloaded with negative information. A three-year-old child does not need to know about coronavirus and its effects. Watching negative all the time could bring negative thoughts in the mind,” she added.

Dr Aggarwal said, “Police personnel ask her what chances are there of getting infected with Covid-19 as they are exposed to the public during duty hours. Some are more concerned about the health of their family members.”

The residents, who are forced to stay home due to lockdown, have different problems. They said that they have developed the fear of getting infected if they go outside.

Dr Aggarwal said due to lockdown, family members have developed deep bonds and they have come closer to each other, but some of them have different issues. They said they are living in small houses and are not finding personal space. They feel suffocated as they are not able to chat or call their friends as family members are around all the time.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said the department had launched the helpline on May 11 to provide psychological help to police personnel over phone from 4pm to 6pm. They are receiving at least 20 calls daily from the police personnel for help.

Chaudhary said, “The police personnel are working for more than 12 to 15 hours daily. Besides investigating cases, they are maintaining law and order in the city. They are also distributing food and ration among the needy and helping the health department in taking corona patients to hospitals. They are engaged in streamlining the process of sending migrant labourers to their native places also. Stretched duty hours due to coronavirus outbreak and stress of extended working hours due to curfew are taking a toll on their mental and physical health.”