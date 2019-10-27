e-paper
Hinjewadi resident duped of Rs 10 lakh by man she met on matrimonial website

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A 41-year-old woman from Hinjewadi has been duped of Rs10,00,000 by a man she got in touch with on a matrimonial website. A complaint in this regards has been registered at the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station on Saturday.

The accused man identified himself as Mukesh Das a few months ago, according to the complainant.

According to the complaint, in August this year, the man told the complainant that he had sent gifts for her from the Netherlands. The alleged gifts included a Macbook laptop, perfume and a ring, among other things.

However, the suspect told the woman that the gifts were stuck with customs officials at the Delhi international airport. To get the gifts released from customs, the accused made the woman transfer money to various accounts under multiple pretexts including custom fee, insurance, clearance, and goods and services tax (GST).

She spoke to various other people who claimed to be customs officials. Through multiple transactions to multiple bank accounts, the woman transferred Rs 10,00,000. However, the gifts did not arrive. She then filed a police complaint.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against multiple people.

Police sub-inspector Ravi Bhawari of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 19:31 IST

