Housing society assocs lead push to ensure citizen demands register on Pune candidate manifestoes

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:01 IST

PUNE Housing society associations in Pune are branding and adverstising a citizen’s push ahead of the Assembly polls focusing on specific needs and demands that residents would like to see met.

At the Palladium Grand housing complex in Dhanori, a banner listing out the areas 10-year-old fight for what it defines as “basic amenities” greets visitors.

“We are doing this in protest to lip service paid by the administration to complaints,” said Vishwas Chavan, chairperson, Palladium Grand.

“Since June 2012, flat-owners have spent Rs70 lakh purchasing water from tankers in the area, as the builder has failed to provide sufficient water in spite of providing an affidavit to this effect to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Ad-hoc, the committee currently spends in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh per month, purchasing water through vendors,” said Chavan.

The Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) has issued a citizen’s manifesto for the restoration of Wagholi. “The Pune-Ahmednagar road has been a congestion hot spot for years. Several stretches on the highway are struggling to keep up with the rapid urbanisation across Wagholi, despite a road widening effort. Substantial increase in residential and commercial projects has caused the area to witness massive traffic jams,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, of WHSA.

The Pargenagar Residents Forum, off NIBM Road, Kondhwa, will opt for the ‘no vote’ if their basic amenities are not met.

“We have 80,000 families in this area, besides schools, hospitals and commercial establishments. At least 50 per cent are registered voters, and most of us are middle-class, working families who have the burden of paying for extra for water tankers. We get water only for an hour to 1.5 hours per day and that too at low pressure,” said resident Judith Menezes.

“The narrow NIBM-Kondhwa link road has been made into a bypass road for heavy truck that comes from Market Yard and joins the Katraj Bypass road. Because of this, residents find it extremely dangerous to travel as there is no traffic management of any kind. For pedestrians, it is dangerous to walk from one location to another, as there are no pavements. None of the grievances have been resolved till date,” added Judith.

The Federation of housing societies in south Hadapsar, too, has written to the candidates and shared a list of demands.

The forum hopes to see subways planned, removal of legal encroachments, better water supply and disposal of garbage.

“Only after knowing the candidate’s vision and commitment towards finding a permanent solution for all of the above points and making this area better will we decide whom to vote for in the upcoming Assembly election,” said Vaibhav Mane, federation member.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:01 IST