HP governor hails police’s role in Covid fight, unveils awareness cutout in Shimla

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:52 IST

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday unveiled a cut-out prepared by Shimla Police for social awareness about Covid-19 at Raj Bhavan here.

He said the police had done an excellent job in fighting the pandemic as frontline warriors and their friendly attitude during this period has changed people’s mindset about cops.

However, the governor cautioned that the fight against coronavirus was not over yet and urged the people to wear masks, wash hands with soap, maintain physical distancing in public places and follow all the other guidelines to beat Covid. He called for cooperation towards the Prime Minister’s mass movement appeal against the pandemic.

Dattatreya appealed to intensify the police campaign against drugs and said the police could play an important role in protecting the youth from drug addiction.

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the governor paid tribute to all the police personnel who have laid down their lives for the country.

Shimla SP Mohit Chawla and others from the district police administration were present on the occasion.