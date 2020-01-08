HRD ministry officials meet JNU Vice-Chancellor, take stock of steps taken to restore normalcy on campus

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:03 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday reached the Union HRD ministry for a meeting with the secretary to discuss about the violence on Sunday when a mob ransacked the university campus leaving many students and teachers injured.

The HRD officials took stock of steps taken to restore normalcy on the campus.

“This morning met Shri Amit Khare and Shri GC Hosur at MHRD and briefed them on the steps being taken at JNU to bring normalcy. All efforts are being made to facilitate winter semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits,” Kumar tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the university had submitted its report on Sunday’s violence to the HRD ministry. “The report has factual accounts of whatever came in our knowledge through our security officials,” JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had told the media on Tuesday.

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) will also hold a press conference at 2 pm. “The union will continue its strike for the 72nd day on Wednesday. We will give details of the violence unleashed on the campus on Sunday,” the JNUSU said. It has been protesting the adminsitration’s decision to hike the fees.

Actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday evening to extend her solidarity with the students who got injured in violence. She had met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team constituted by the Congress party is also likely to visit the campus to gather details on Sunday’s incident.

On Sunday, a violent mob entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teachers. More than 30 persons, including Ghosh, were injured in this violent attack. Police is yet to make any arrest in the case.